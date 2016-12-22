Hundreds Gather to Celebrate Christmas in Liberated Aleppo

Hundreds have flocked to a square in western Aleppo to celebrate Christmas for the first time in years as one of the largest Syrian cities is gradually returning to peaceful life after Damascus-led forces assisted by Russia, Iran and their allies have pushed out radical groups and put an end to years-long fighting.

Militants tried to ruin the Christmas tree lighting ceremony as joyful crowds were chanting, singing and waving the Syrian national flag. An explosion took place on a street adjacent to the square in the al-Aziziyah neighborhood, forcing the crowds to flee in panic, but the attack failed to disrupt the event for long. People returned to the square minutes after the incident happened, a testament to how resilient and sturdy they have become to terrorism.

