Help is under way for Thai woman detained in Oman since October

Officials of the social development and human security in Phitsanulok are now coordinating with doctors at the Budda Chinnarat hospital to try to secure the release of a Thai woman held in custody in Oman since October 23 for possessing prohibited medicine.

Mrs Sunthree Niamklang, a native of Chart Trakan district of Phitsanulok, sought help from the provincial office of social development and human security for her daughter who was arrested in Oman for possessing prohibited medicine.

Thai PBS