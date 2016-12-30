Friday, December 30, 2016
Home > News > Help is under way for Thai woman detained in Oman since October

Help is under way for Thai woman detained in Oman since October

Sur in Oman
TN News 0

Officials of the social development and human security in Phitsanulok are now coordinating with doctors at the Budda Chinnarat hospital to try to secure the release of a Thai woman held in custody in Oman since October 23 for possessing prohibited medicine.

Mrs Sunthree Niamklang, a native of Chart Trakan district of Phitsanulok, sought help from the provincial office of social development and human security for her daughter who was arrested in Oman for possessing prohibited medicine.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

