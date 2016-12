BANGKOK, 26 December 2016 (NNT) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha stressed on the government’s intention to promote investments in 2017 – the year of troubleshooting and clarification.

The premier said the Board of Investment’s promotional privileges coincided with the government’s Pracharat public-private cooperation scheme designed to help agricultural sector and community enterprises.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: tewit kemtong