Google starts removing Holocaust denial sites from search results

PanARMENIAN.Net – After facing considerable backlash over its most popular product, Search, Google has made some major changes. Earlier this week, it was reported that the first result for a query in the U.K. on whether the Holocaust happened claimed it did not — and that the result was returned from a white supremacist website. Now, Google has changed its algorithm to remove that result (and other denial sites) altogether, Digital Trends reveals.

This is an improvement over a previous fix, which simply bumped the search result down a bit in popularity. Now, it appears to be completely gone. Of course, it’s unclear how lasting a fix this is, and this certainly won’t be the only problematic query (with even more problematic search results) Google will have to reckon with.

Full story: panarmenian.net