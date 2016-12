SAMUT PRAKAN – A man, a woman and a small child were injured when a family of five jumped to safety from the second floor of their burning home as flames engulfed the house in Bang Phli district in the early hours of Tuesday.

Fire trucks and crews from Bang Phil Yai tambon administration organisation were rushed to Bang Phli Nives community after being alerted around 1.30am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN