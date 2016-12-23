Germany arrests 2 men suspected of plotting mall terrorism attack

German authorities have arrested two brothers from Kosovo on suspicion of planning an attack on a shopping center in northwestern Germany, police revealed.

“The 28- and 31-year-old brothers born in Kosovo are suspected of having prepared a possible attack in the shopping center in Oberhausen,” Essen police said in a statement.

The two suspects were detained early Friday morning following a special forces raid on their residence. Authorities said that they are now in the process of determining “how far preparations had been made and whether other persons were involved.”

Full story: rt.com