Former army assistant commander-in-chief General Kampanart Rooddit was appointed a new member of the Privy Council by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun in a Royal command announced on Friday.

General Kampanart’s appointment has brought the number of Privy Council to 14 plus General Prem Tinsulanonda, president of the council.

Thai PBS