At 3am, on the morning of December 22, Pattaya police were informed of an unconscious man in front of the Reggae & Soul Bar in Walking Street, Pattaya.

At the scene a group of tourists had gathered around a European looking man who had head & face wounds and bruises to his face and body. Medics took the unconscious man to the hospital for treatment.

Full story: Pattaya One

Report by Pattaya One News Team