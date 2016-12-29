Thursday, December 29, 2016
Flower Festival kicks off in Chiang Rai

TN North 0

CHIANG RAI, 29 December 2016 (NNT) – The 13th Flower Festival has kicked off in Chiang Rai province under the theme of the People’s Love for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Locals and tourists are flocking to the 75th Anniversary Flag and Lamp Park in the capital district to see the beauty of the winter botanical garden. Visitors can also see an exhibition honoring King Rama IX and a Music in the Park performance.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

