Flower Festival kicks off in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI, 29 December 2016 (NNT) – The 13th Flower Festival has kicked off in Chiang Rai province under the theme of the People’s Love for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Locals and tourists are flocking to the 75th Anniversary Flag and Lamp Park in the capital district to see the beauty of the winter botanical garden. Visitors can also see an exhibition honoring King Rama IX and a Music in the Park performance.

