BANGKOK — Facebook has denied its Tuesday night alert about an explosion hitting Bangkok was made in error, saying it was supported by news reports about a man who threw fireworks from the roof of a bank nine hours earlier.

Citing English-language reports by Khaosod English, Bangkok Post, Thai PBS and The Nation, Facebook said the system was working as intended when it was activated “in Thailand following an explosion.”

By Todd Ruiz