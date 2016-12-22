Thursday, December 22, 2016
Faceblock: German newspaper publishes ‘hate speech’ rules

Little is known about Facebook’s behind-the-scenes content moderators, but internal documents obtained by Suddeutsche Zeitung explain the criteria the company follows. Among them is a meticulously strict guideline for images of public urination.

Facebook’s community guidelines stipulate that content posted may not contain direct threats, self-injury, dangerous organizations, bullying and harassment, attacks on public figures, criminal activity, sexual violence and exploitation or regulated goods. But what constitutes graphic subject matter or bullying is not always clear.

The documents offer some insights into how content moderators are taught to judge a post when the content frequently falls into subjective territory. But that does not do much for users who are banned, sometimes as the result of a joke.

