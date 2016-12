An insurance company and the employer of a truck driver who went on rampage, damaging 42 cars and motorcycles while trying to escape from the police have jointly agreed to pay compensation to the vehicle owners.

Mr Supee Bootprom, transport chief officer of Chaipivat Company, the employer of the truck driver, Aekapote Yossiri, said Friday that he estimated the total costs of the damage to the vehicles at not more than two million baht.

