A 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in China’s southwestern municipality of Chongqing, the country’s seismological bureau reported.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (approximately 6 miles) in the area of Rongchang district, according to the bureau.

No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been provided to date.

