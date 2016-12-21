Thursday, December 22, 2016
Digital TV operators welcome govt help

National Broadcasting Services of Thailand
PRIME MINISTER General Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday invoked the special power under Article 44 of the Interim Charter to issue relief measures for digital TV operators, who have faced business difficulties for problems that many say were caused by the state regulator, as well as the global economic slowdown.

The moves, which include extending the deadline under which state agencies have to return their radio spectra – or bandwidth – for reallocation, were welcomed by broadcasters, who said they would help ease financial strain.

Full story: The Nation

By THE NATION BUSINESS REPORTERS

