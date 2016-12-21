Death Sentence, Then Freedom for Olympic Shooter’s Wife

BANGKOK — The family of slain athlete Jakkrit “Ex” Panichpatikum asked the court Wednesday to reconsider its decision to free his wife after she was sentenced to die for plotting his murder three years ago.

While the lower court found Nitiwadee “Nim” Pucharoenyos guilty of hiring an assassin to gun down her husband in 2013, the court of appeals ruled Tuesday that she posed no flight risk, and allowed her to walk free on a 1 million baht bond while it considers her appeal.

By Teeranai Charuvastra