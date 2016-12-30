Dealers arrested collecting drug packages from Phuket transport company

PHUKET: Officers from the island’s Tourist Police arrested four people for drug possession yesterday (Dec 28) after learning that the drugs had been delivered to a local transportation company. Police say that the total value of the drugs was close to one million baht.

Col Nareuwat Putthawiro of the Phuket Tourist Police said that his team received a tip-off that drugs had been sent to the Somchai Speed Transport Company in Rassada from the “PenPenz” shop in Bangkok and that local dealers would be visiting the company to receive their packages.

The Phuket News