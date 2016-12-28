Thursday, December 29, 2016
10 dead, at least 20 wounded in blasts at Philippines boxing match

Ten people are reported dead and at least 20 injured after two explosions at a boxing match in the Philippines, according to local media.

The blasts occurred at about 9pm Wednesday evening during a fiesta celebration in Hilongos, Leyte – an island in the Visayas group of the Philippines.

The improvised explosive devices (IED) killed 10 people and wounded 20 others at a boxing match in Barangay Central Poblacion, according to Philippines base online news site Rappler, citing a statement from President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson, Ernesto Abella.

Full story: sputniknews.com

