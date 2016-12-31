Day 2: New Year death toll jumps to 113

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand
Road accidents across the country during the New Year holiday claimed 113 lives and injured more than a thousand people in the first two days of the road safety campaign.

On Friday alone, the second day of the so-called “seven dangerous days” of the New Year holidays, 71 people were killed, up six from the second road safety campaign day of last year, and 734 injured, up 110, in 680 road accidents nationwide, up 90, Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

