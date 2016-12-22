Thursday, December 22, 2016
Home > News > Continuous rainfall in southern region leads to flooding

Continuous rainfall in southern region leads to flooding

Helicopter flies over flood hit Bangkok
TN News 0

THAILAND, 22 December 2016 (NNT) – Continuous rainfall in the southern region has led to flooding in many areas, while fishing boats have resumed operations as ocean winds begin to relent.

In Narathiwat Province, heavy rainfall has caused flooding in Ra-ngae District where water from high grounds has caused Tanyong Mat Canal to overflow, affecting over 500 households and rubber farms. Wat Ron and Ban Ko Nae Nuea School have shut down as officials assess the damage, while local military officials have deployed boats to hand out food to affected residents.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

European Union Flags

Thailand and Hungary to enhance bilateral cooperation

Thais worry about lasting violence

Facebook on a Samsung laptop

PM thanks public for not sharing fake PM Facebook page

Leave a Reply