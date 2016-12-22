Continuous rainfall in southern region leads to flooding

THAILAND, 22 December 2016 (NNT) – Continuous rainfall in the southern region has led to flooding in many areas, while fishing boats have resumed operations as ocean winds begin to relent.

In Narathiwat Province, heavy rainfall has caused flooding in Ra-ngae District where water from high grounds has caused Tanyong Mat Canal to overflow, affecting over 500 households and rubber farms. Wat Ron and Ban Ko Nae Nuea School have shut down as officials assess the damage, while local military officials have deployed boats to hand out food to affected residents.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom