BANGKOK, 22 December 2016 (NNT) – National Legislative Assembly Vice President Surachai Liengboonlertchai suggested opponents to the Computer Crime Act to study its content thoroughly.

He said the Computer Crime Act which has been subject to criticism is just an amended and updated law designed to protect persons from false information shared in social media.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: tewit kemtong