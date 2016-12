Cold temperatures affect livestock and transport visibility in upper Thailand

THAILAND – 29 December 2016 (NNT) – Cold weather in Chang Rai province has negatively impacted fish farms on the Mekong River, while thick fog has encumbered both land and maritime transportation in the province.

Chiang Saen district along the Mekong River has been covered with thick fog, hindering the navigation of ferries between Thailand and Laos. Its crew members have been forced to build bonfires to stay warm while waiting for passengers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn