Thursday, December 29, 2016
Cold spell continues in North, monsoon lingers in South

Highway 12 through Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun province
BANGKOK, 29 December 2016 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has forecast colder weather in upper Thailand, while heavy rainfall is expected to persist in the South until early next year.

A powerful high-pressure system from China that has reached upper Thailand, causing temperatures in the North and the Northeast to drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius until December 31st. Mountaintop temperatures may fall to 3-8 degrees Celsius. Residents of upper Thailand are advised to take precautions against the cold weather accordingly.

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

