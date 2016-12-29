Chinese Police Raise Death Toll From Xinjiang Suicide Attack to 5

China’s Public Security Ministry, the top police authority, has put the death toll from a car and bomb attack in the northwestern Xinjiang province at five, local media said Thursday.

BEIJING (Sputnik) – A civil servant and a security guard died Wednesday when attackers smashed a car into a government building and detonated a bomb in Xinjiang’s Hotan prefecture, the CCTV news channel reported, citing police.

The three assailants were shot dead and three other people were injured, the Public Security Ministry said, according to the channel. It said previously that four terrorists had been involved.

