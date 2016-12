BANGKOK, 27 December 2016 (NNT) – The Cabinet has ordered that a “Rail Transport Department” be set up within this year to separate the roles of rail regulator and rail operator.

At this week’s Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha, the government saw fit to order the Ministry of Transport to expedite the establishment of a Department of Rail Transport to be completed by the end of this year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua