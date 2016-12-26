British pop star George Michael dies at 53

PanARMENIAN.Net – British pop star George Michael, the musician who first shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham!, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 53 years old, BBC News reports.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” said the statement which was released by Britain’s Thames Valley Police.

Wham! scored big with hits such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.”

