NARATHIWAT — A pickup truck used by a special operations unit of Rueso police was damaged by a bomb explosion in Rueso district on Thursday morning, police said.

Pol Capt Marut Nilkosee, a duty officer at Rueso police station, said the attack occurred about 7.20am on the Rueso-Chakua road near Ban Plaina village in tambon Rueso Ok, about 60 metres from the bridge across Khlong Teng canal.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WAEDAO HARAI