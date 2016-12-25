Bodies of three escapees from police arrest retrieved from klong

Divers on Saturday retrieved the bodies of three suspected brewers of addictive Krathom drink who drowned on Friday as they tried to escape police arrest in Tha Sala district of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Drivers from the Tai Teck Toeng foundation led by Mr Suthep Manop first found the body of 19-year old Chakkrapan Pengruang in Klong Tha Hin beside Mae Takien. Shortly afterward, they retrieved the bodies of 23-year old Kanisorn Srisawang and 20-year old Kraiwit Siangyai from the klong, about three metres from the point they jumped into the klong.

Thai PBS