Sunday, December 25, 2016
Home > South > Bodies of three escapees from police arrest retrieved from klong

Bodies of three escapees from police arrest retrieved from klong

Street in downtown Nakhon Si Thammarat
TN South 0

Divers on Saturday retrieved the bodies of three suspected brewers of addictive Krathom drink who drowned on Friday as they tried to escape police arrest in Tha Sala district of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Drivers from the Tai Teck Toeng foundation led by Mr Suthep Manop first found the body of 19-year old Chakkrapan Pengruang in Klong Tha Hin beside Mae Takien. Shortly afterward, they retrieved the bodies of 23-year old Kanisorn Srisawang and 20-year old Kraiwit Siangyai from the klong, about three metres from the point they jumped into the klong.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Vegetarian festival expected to boost southern tourism

Two policemen, janitor killed in Pattani drive-by shooting

Four soldiers in teacher-protection unit killed in Narathiwat

Leave a Reply