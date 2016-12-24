Blaze destroys 28 containers sheltering refugees in Hamburg

Saturday, December 24, 2016
Dozens of refugees have miraculously escaped a fire which suddenly erupted at a refugee center in a Hamburg suburb. A total of 28 residential containers were totally destroyed in the blaze.

Hamburg’s fire brigades were alerted at 4:57pm local time during the ongoing refugee camp fire in the Bergedorf district of Hamburg. The authorities immediately dispatched forces to deal with the flames.

As more emergency calls were placed, the fire department raised the alarm level, indicating that “human life [was] in danger.” When rescue teams arrived, they found a crowd of about thirty people watching their shelters burn to the ground.

