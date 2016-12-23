Berlin attack suspect killed in shootout in Italy: security source

PanARMENIAN.Net – A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday, December 23, a security source told Reuters.

Italy’s interior minister was to hold a news conference at 10.45 a.m. (0445 ET) the ministry said, according to Reuters.

A short video posted on the website of Italian magazine Panorama suggested the shooting happened before dawn, with police gathered around a cordoned-off area in the dark.

