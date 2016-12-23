Friday, December 23, 2016
Home > News > Berlin attack suspect killed in shootout in Italy: security source

Berlin attack suspect killed in shootout in Italy: security source

The Milan Cathedral (Duomo di Milano) pictured at night
TN News 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday, December 23, a security source told Reuters.

Italy’s interior minister was to hold a news conference at 10.45 a.m. (0445 ET) the ministry said, according to Reuters.

A short video posted on the website of Italian magazine Panorama suggested the shooting happened before dawn, with police gathered around a cordoned-off area in the dark.

Full story: panarmenian.net

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai Buddhists celebrating an event

Coming long holiday this weekend will see Thais spending over 5.7 billion baht

British Finnwatch activist faces prosecution

German government releases royal jet after Thailand posts bond

Leave a Reply