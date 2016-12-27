Beaten-up boy’s mother demands teacher’s dismissal

The mother of a seven-year old school boy harshly beaten up by his teacher lodged a complaint with the Education Ministry, demanding that the teacher be dismissed.

Accompanied by a lawyer and her elder sister, Mrs Boonsueb Khanthong said in her complaint addressed to the education permanent secretary that the assistant teacher of Sang-am Wittaya school, Ms Chalida Paichitprapaporn, does not fit to be a teacher because of her use of violence against her child who, she added, has become afraid of going to school after the incident.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS