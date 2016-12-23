Australian Police Foil Christmas Terrorist Attack in Melbourne, Arrest Seven

Australian police have arrested a group of Daesh-inspired people that was reportedly plotting attack on Christmas Day in the country’s southeastern city of Melbourne.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Police arrested seven people in Melbourne on Friday morning on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack on Christmas Day in the capital of Victoria state.

“In relation to this particular plot we think we’ve got everyone who was involved,” Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said as quoted by The Australian on Friday.

Full story: sputniknews.com