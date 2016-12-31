‘Army won’t interfere with next poll result’

THE ARMY CHIEF has vowed not to interfere with the results of the next general election even if the previous ruling political party wins in the national vote.

“Although the election in 2017 will result in the same old political party forming the government, all sides will have to accept the election results and the rules. The military will not overturn the election,” General Chalermchai Sittisart, who has served as Royal Thai Army commander-in-chief since October 1, said.

Full story: The Nation

By THE SUNDAY NATION