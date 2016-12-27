Army Denies Buying Web Security Cracking Devices

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
BANGKOK — Hacktivists posted online Tuesday documents they say contradict army denials it has purchased decryption devices that would allow access to encrypted computer traffic.

As cyber battles sparked by the passage of the new Computer Crime Act continue, online activist group Citizens Against Single Gateway on Monday posted screenshots purportedly obtained from an army procurement database. Listed among purchases were items used to crack the standard security protocols people use to access web servers securely.

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen

