Airline executives resign after ‘drunken’ pilot allowed into cabin of plane with 154 passengers

Low-cost Indonesian airline Citilink found itself in hot water after it emerged that one of its pilots had passed a pre-flight check despite being heavily intoxicated. His plane’s takeoff was delayed after some of the 154 passengers decided to disembark.

The subsidiary of national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia said the pilot in question was fired after the Wednesday morning incident, and two of Citilink’s top executives announced their resignations on Friday as a gesture of responsibility, the Jakarta Post reported.

The pilot, identified as Tekad Purna, showed up for duty on Wednesday to fly a plane from Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, East Java, to Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

