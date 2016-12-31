Saturday, December 31, 2016
Home > Asia > Airline executives resign after ‘drunken’ pilot allowed into cabin of plane with 154 passengers

Airline executives resign after ‘drunken’ pilot allowed into cabin of plane with 154 passengers

Garuda Indonesia landing at Adisutjipto International Airport
TN Asia 0

Low-cost Indonesian airline Citilink found itself in hot water after it emerged that one of its pilots had passed a pre-flight check despite being heavily intoxicated. His plane’s takeoff was delayed after some of the 154 passengers decided to disembark.

The subsidiary of national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia said the pilot in question was fired after the Wednesday morning incident, and two of Citilink’s top executives announced their resignations on Friday as a gesture of responsibility, the Jakarta Post reported.
The pilot, identified as Tekad Purna, showed up for duty on Wednesday to fly a plane from Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, East Java, to Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

Full story: rt.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Cartoon-O-Phobia (The book by Zunar)

Malaysia: Cartoonist Zunar Arrested, Exhibit Dismantled

Third explosion at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant

Protest in Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia: International Travel Warnings Issued Prior to Friday Rally

Leave a Reply