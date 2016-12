KAMPHAENG PHET — At least 40 students were injured when their bus overturned and crashed early Thursday morning in Kamphaeng Phet city. The driver told police he fell asleep.

At about 4am, the Bangkok-bound bus was carrying almost 50 students from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang from a camp in Chiang Mai province when it left the road and crashed through a roadside statue shop.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee