Monday, December 26, 2016
Home > Asia > Up to 3,000 People Evacuated From Moscow Railway Stations Amid Bomb Threats

Up to 3,000 People Evacuated From Moscow Railway Stations Amid Bomb Threats

Red square in Moscow, Russia
TN Asia 0

Up to 3,000 passengers and staff members have been evacuated from Kazansky, Leningradsky and Yaroslavsky railway terminals in Moscow amid bomb threats, a source in emergency services told RIA Novosti on Monday.

“Phone calls warning of bombs at the Kazansky and Leningradsky railway stations prompted evacuations of a thousand of people from each site. Further 750 people were evacuated from the Yaroslavsky station. We are waiting for explosive-sniffing dogs,” the source said.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Colorful Rickshaw Paintings Protest Violence Against Women in Bangladesh

US man released from North Korean detention on way home

Earthquake Shakes New Delhi

Leave a Reply