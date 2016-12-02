2 Spanish widows of ISIS jihadists arrested at Turkey-Syria border – media

Friday, December 30, 2016
Two Spanish widows of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) jihadists were arrested while attempting to cross into Turkey from Syria with their children, media reveal. Both women are considered potential terrorist threats.

Asia Ahmed Mohamed, 26, and Fatima Akil Laghmich, 21, traveled to Syria from the Spanish African enclave of Ceuta in 2014, according to El Pais newspaper. Both are considered to be possible threats due to their links to IS.

Spain’s Interior Ministry said the woman are “extremely valued” anti-terrorism targets because of their extensive knowledge of IS members and supporters in Spain and Turkey, The Daily Mail reported online.

