2-plane collision averted at Delhi airport, 1 more skids off runway in Goa

At least 12 people were injured while evacuating a Jet Airways plane which skidded off the runway at Goa’s Dabolim Airport. The accident occurred just hours before a separate incident in Delhi, which saw two planes come face-to-face on the runway.

A major incident was averted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday morning, as two planes from two different airlines – IndiGo and SpiceJet – came face-to-face on the runway.

That incident was due to a miscommunication with air traffic control, according to reports cited by the Times of India. It has been reported to air traffic control and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (GDCA), according to IndiGo spokesperson Ajay Jesra. A probe has been initiated into the matter.

