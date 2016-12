A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting near a pizzeria in the northern district of Marseille, France, on Saturday night, La Provence reported. The victim was reportedly shot by a Kalashnikov rifle.

According to Le Parisien this is the 33rd victim of shootouts in the French department of Bouches-du-Rhone this year, with most of the fatal shootings happening in Marseille.

Source: rt.com