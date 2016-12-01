Saturday, December 31, 2016
Home > News > 1 Christian killed for their faith every 6 minutes in 2016 – study

1 Christian killed for their faith every 6 minutes in 2016 – study

Churches in Zurich old town
TN News 0

Ninety thousand Christians were murdered for their faith around the globe this year, which amounts to one being killed every six minutes, Italy’s CESNUR religious study group said.

Christians are now the most persecuted religious group in the world, Massimo Introvigne, director of the Center for Studies on New Religions (CESNUR), told Vatican Radio.

According to CESNUR statistics, around 500,000 Christians around the globe are unable to practice their faith completely freely, Introvigne said.

Full story: rt.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Over 100 Euro 2012 gamblers arrested in Thailand

Thai police foil Colombian gang of thieves in Bangkok

Angry farmers urged to join PDRC protests

Leave a Reply