Friday, January 6, 2017
Koh Samui islanders and tourists pick up garbage and dead seaweed on public beach

Pier in Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani
TN South 1

SURAT THANI, 1 February 2016 (NNT) – Over 60 villagers, bungalow operators and Thai and foreign tourists joined hands in the cleaning and tidying of a public beach at Maenam Village on Koh Samui island.

They collected garbage, strips of wood and dead seaweed washed up on the beach by monsoon tides which had swept through Koh Samui district, Surat Thani province.

Read more: NNT

