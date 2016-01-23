World’s First Pot Mini Mall in Colorado

Trinidad Holdings Company, LLC, a Colorado Limited Liability Corporation, announced its award of a conditional use permit which allows for up to five distinct marijuana dispensary tenants. The property owners have named the building the “World’s First Pot Mini Mall”, the first building of its kind known to exist anywhere in the world.

The permitted approval, granted by the city of Trinidad Colorado, includes an elevation of a five panel sign across the top of the site where each panel is made of one of the words “World’s” “First” “Pot” “Mini” and “Mall”.

Trinidad is a city of 9300 people situated directly along the major highway Interstate 25 which runs from New Mexico to Wyoming. Trinidad started licensing recreational marijuana retailers in early 2015 and is now home to seven stores. With the addition of the pot mall and the current applications on file the city is estimating it may be home to eighteen recreational marijuana stores before the middle of 2016. The majority of the operators seem to expect an increasing amount of tourist traffic from the 35 million people who live within twelve hours’ drive of the site.

The site owner (potmalls.com) hopes the doors will be up open to the public by mid April but the tenant are required to get a state license first and their has been a slight backup at the state licensing office.