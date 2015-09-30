Pattaya One Media Group announces major expansion of TV services

Pattaya One Media Group is pleased to announce that from 1st October 2015 our Cable TV programme will be shown on EVERY Cable TV Network in the Pattaya area.

After months of negotiation we can announce that our TV news service can be viewed by EVERYONE who has access to any of the Cable TV networks in Pattaya, something no other Thai or English Language Local TV programme can offer.

