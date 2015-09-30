Friday, January 6, 2017
Pattaya One Media Group is pleased to announce that from 1st October 2015 our Cable TV programme will be shown on EVERY Cable TV Network in the Pattaya area.

After months of negotiation we can announce that our TV news service can be viewed by EVERYONE who has access to any of the Cable TV networks in Pattaya, something no other Thai or English Language Local TV programme can offer.

One thought on "Pattaya One Media Group announces major expansion of TV services

  1. Well done. I enjoy watching this service when I’m in Pattaya and I congratulate the team on their efforts.

