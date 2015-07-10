About 100 members of the International Al-Quds Federation of Thailand staged a peaceful protest in front of the Israeli embassy in Bangkok Friday afternoon to protest against the latest violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces.
The protesters marched on the Sukhumvit road through Q House building to Ocean Tower building where the Israeli embassy is located on the 25th floor.
Read more: thaipbs.or.th
One thought on “Protest in front of Israeli embassy against violence against Palestinians”
I don’t understand why the Thai government allow terrorist organizations such as Al-Quds to stay in the country.