Saturday, January 7, 2017
Prayut’s ‘war on corruption’ will kick off soon

ON MONDAY, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will “declare war” on graft to reinforce his government’s claimed commitment to carve out corruption.

Representatives from the government, private and third sectors, foreign agencies, diplomats and the media will be invited to Government House to listen to him reaffirm his regime’s mission. His speech will be televised live at provincial halls across the country.

