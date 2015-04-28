Families ask Indonesia for clemency for drug prisoners

Families ask President Joko Widodo for mercy, days before their relatives are set to face firing squad for drug crimes.

The families of foreign prisoners on death row for drug offences in Indonesia have appealed to the Indonesian president, Joko Widodo, to show mercy, days before their relatives are due to face a firing squad.

On Saturday, Indonesia gave 72 hours’ notice to four Nigerians, two Australians, a Brazilian, a Ghanaian, a Filipino and an Indonesian national on death row that they are to be executed, possibly as soon as Tuesday.

