Three policemen who mistakenly shot at a female student as she was driving a car in a bungled drug bust attempt have been transferred and placed under investigation, said commissioner of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board Pol Gen Pongsapat Pongcharoen on Sunday.
He added that the ONCB had also agreed to replace the victim’s car with a new one.
One thought on “ONCB to buy a new car for student mistakenly shot by policemen”
Mistake …..taking the pistolet and shooting towards….mistake