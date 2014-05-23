Sunday, January 8, 2017
Home > Pattaya > Trouble Makers Set Tyres on Fire During Curfew in Pattaya City

Trouble Makers Set Tyres on Fire During Curfew in Pattaya City

TN Pattaya 1

A group of trouble makers who were out during the curfew in Pattaya set fire to a load of tyres on the side the road on route 7.

The police believe it was done to cause trouble during the curfew.

Read more: pattayadailynews.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Russian Robbed Of 2 Million THB by Ladyboy in Pattaya

Pattaya Teenager Sets New Moon Walking World Record

42 Beach Prostitutes rounded-up by Pattaya Police

One thought on “Trouble Makers Set Tyres on Fire During Curfew in Pattaya City

Leave a Reply