Briton stabs himself, allegedly sets fire to apartment

Pattaya, Chon Buri – A Briton stabbed himself in the chest with a broken glass bottle and set his apartment on fire after he quarreled with his Thai girlfriend Friday, police said.

Sean Knight, 38, was rushed to Pattaya Memorial Hospital by police and will face arson charge.

Knight was staying on the third floor of Star Beach Condominium on Phra Tamnak Road with his girlfriend, Som-anong Anumart, 28.

Som-anong told police that Knight quarreled with her and locked himself inside the room.

