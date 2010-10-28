Friday, January 6, 2017
65-year-old Briton arrested in Thailand for allegedly raping adopted daughter

Thai Immigration police have arrested a 65-year-old Briton for having allegedly raping his adopted daughter repeatedly for eight years when she was eight years old.

The arrest of Roger Stone was announced at a press conference at the Immigration Bureau.

Stone was arrested under the arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on March 9.

One thought on “65-year-old Briton arrested in Thailand for allegedly raping adopted daughter

  1. What was the outcome of Roger Stone being arrested for raping his 8-year old adopted daughter in London, England? Was he extradited?

